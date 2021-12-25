Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $115.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $74.10 and a one year high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $204,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock worth $5,180,915. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

