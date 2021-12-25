Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Insperity were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,384,000 after buying an additional 1,640,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,058,000 after buying an additional 206,094 shares during the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after buying an additional 155,953 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 328,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,700,000 after buying an additional 67,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,682,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,762,000 after buying an additional 65,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $386,868.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,900 shares of company stock worth $16,145,179. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $115.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.54.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

