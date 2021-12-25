Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.33

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.33 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.22). Inspired Energy shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 144,149 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £173.04 million and a PE ratio of -14.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

