Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1,298.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

INTC opened at $51.31 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

