Internet Computer (ICP) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.22 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $27.34 or 0.00053748 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.22 billion and $412.66 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.98 or 0.07922485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,842.26 or 0.99950100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00071735 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008134 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 475,720,263 coins and its circulating supply is 190,804,427 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.