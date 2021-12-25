Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.20

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and traded as low as $19.46. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 9,668 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

In other Invesco Bond Fund news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill acquired 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $81,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 553,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

