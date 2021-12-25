Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $151,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PEY opened at $20.72 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $21.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

