Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,424 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGW. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

CGW stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $60.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.59.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

