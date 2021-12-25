Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Holdings Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 29,252 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 17.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the third quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

ISBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

