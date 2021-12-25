IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $16.82

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.82, but opened at $17.35. IonQ shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 12,887 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on IONQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get IonQ alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.42.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

In other IonQ news, Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $19,157,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $46,000,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.