Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 46,327 Shares

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3,037.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 418,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 405,520 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,190,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 985,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

