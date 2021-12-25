iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 28.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,261,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,684,000 after buying an additional 39,378 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $128.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.23. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $133.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

