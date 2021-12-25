iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $70,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 88,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,779,000 after purchasing an additional 74,133 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 238,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 262,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 27,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.