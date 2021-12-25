iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 632,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,981 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $64,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $89.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.53. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

