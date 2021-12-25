iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Raised by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,870,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 746,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 78,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period.

ISTB opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.39 and a 52 week high of $51.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

