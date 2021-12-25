iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 329.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEMV. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EEMV opened at $62.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $63.15.

