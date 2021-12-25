iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,863 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $47,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $108.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

