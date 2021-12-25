iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

IXJ stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $72.98 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.88.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

