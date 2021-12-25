iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $103.69 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.34.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

