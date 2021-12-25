ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $427.61

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 427.61 ($5.65) and traded as low as GBX 385.40 ($5.09). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 396 ($5.23), with a volume of 663,825 shares trading hands.

ITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.93) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.13) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.27) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded ITM Power to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.28) to GBX 350 ($4.62) in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 550.13 ($7.27).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 438.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 427.61.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

