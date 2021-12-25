Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.80

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.80 and traded as high as C$10.14. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$10.12, with a volume of 378,944 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on IVN shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 23.01 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.23 billion and a PE ratio of -101.30.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.17). Analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

