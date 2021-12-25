Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco Sells 4,912 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $329,104.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $70.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.