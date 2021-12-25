Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Martha Brooks Buys 3,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Martha Brooks acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $190,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $70.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,707,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after acquiring an additional 399,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after acquiring an additional 281,634 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

