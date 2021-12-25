Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,876 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $92.69 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average is $88.37.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

