Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 284,719 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 58.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 119,815 shares during the period. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOSC opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

