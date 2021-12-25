Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,668,000 after purchasing an additional 270,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 679,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 337,393 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 493,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

MLPA opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $41.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.