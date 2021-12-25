Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 611,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,463,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 100.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $21.86 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

