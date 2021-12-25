Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 306,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 153,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 56,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PREF opened at $20.24 on Friday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $101.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59.

