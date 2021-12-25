Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 58.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Community Bank System by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

CBU opened at $74.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.97. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

