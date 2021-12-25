Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) Insider Richard (Dick) Weil Sells 9,391 Shares of Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) insider Richard (Dick) Weil sold 9,391 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$40.95 ($29.04), for a total value of A$384,561.45 ($272,738.62).

Richard (Dick) Weil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Richard (Dick) Weil sold 97,831 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$41.15 ($29.18), for a total value of A$4,025,745.65 ($2,855,138.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.88%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

