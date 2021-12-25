Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) Shares Up 1.4%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.54 and last traded at $64.39. 24,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 17,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.51.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.