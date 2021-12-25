JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover JBG SMITH Properties.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 22.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -163.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

