Jefferies Financial Group Comments on FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $12.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.40.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $479.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $485.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 149.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

