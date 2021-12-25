JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JELD. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,031,000 after buying an additional 3,938,175 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,638,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,017,000 after purchasing an additional 601,380 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

