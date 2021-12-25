Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) & Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Head to Head Analysis

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Jiuzi alerts:

This table compares Jiuzi and Lithia Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $7.98 million 4.48 N/A N/A N/A Lithia Motors $13.12 billion 0.67 $470.30 million $33.69 8.58

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Jiuzi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Lithia Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Lithia Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jiuzi and Lithia Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithia Motors 1 1 4 0 2.50

Lithia Motors has a consensus price target of $428.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.08%. Given Lithia Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lithia Motors is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and Lithia Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A Lithia Motors 4.67% 26.99% 10.55%

Summary

Lithia Motors beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc. engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford. The Import segment composes of automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Honda, Toyota, Subaru, Nissan, and Volkswagen. The Luxury segment includes retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus. The company was founded by Walt DeBoer and Sidney B. DeBoer in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.