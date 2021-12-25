John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys £2,512.86 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £2,512.86 ($3,319.94).

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 186.70 ($2.47) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 204.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.04. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35.

Several research firms have commented on WG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.36) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.57) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 301.86 ($3.99).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

