John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys £2,512.86 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £2,512.86 ($3,319.94).

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 186.70 ($2.47) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 204.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.04. John Wood Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35.

Several research firms have commented on WG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.36) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.57) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 301.86 ($3.99).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

