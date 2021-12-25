Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52,139 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,403,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,590,000 after buying an additional 51,014 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $168.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

