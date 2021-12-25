Kenneth Duane Seipel Purchases 500 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duane Seipel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citi Trends alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,860.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 450 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $76.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average is $80.61. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.98 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

CTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 152,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 70,750 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.