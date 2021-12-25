KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Critical Review

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and TD (NASDAQ:GLG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get KeyCorp alerts:

This table compares KeyCorp and TD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 33.07% 15.47% 1.37% TD 0.18% 0.20% 0.15%

80.5% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of TD shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of TD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for KeyCorp and TD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 0 7 6 0 2.46 TD 0 0 0 0 N/A

KeyCorp currently has a consensus price target of $26.57, suggesting a potential upside of 16.84%. Given KeyCorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than TD.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KeyCorp and TD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $7.34 billion 2.89 $1.34 billion $2.56 8.88 TD $28.27 million 1.97 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than TD.

Volatility and Risk

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TD has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KeyCorp beats TD on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses. Its Commodities Trading business is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers. Its Supply Chain Service business provides commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.