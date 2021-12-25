Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

KMI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,153,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,331,177. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 18.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 687,789 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 32.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 112,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

