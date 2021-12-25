Kira Network (KEX) Market Cap Reaches $6.12 Million

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Kira Network has a market cap of $6.12 million and $430,494.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kira Network has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kira Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kira Network Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kira Network’s official website is kiracore.com . The official message board for Kira Network is medium.com/kira-core

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

Kira Network Coin Trading

