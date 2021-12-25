KIWIGO (KGO) 1-Day Volume Hits $75,579.00

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. One KIWIGO coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KIWIGO has a market cap of $479,306.23 and $75,579.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00056152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.43 or 0.07963016 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,939.84 or 1.00047368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About KIWIGO

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

