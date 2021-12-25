KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $415.90.

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

KLA stock opened at $420.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a 12 month low of $252.02 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.58.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KLA will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 262.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after buying an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KLA by 30.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after buying an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of KLA by 72.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,560,000 after buying an additional 235,638 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

