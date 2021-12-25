Konomi Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $977,463.00 (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $10.94 million and $977,463.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00043317 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,427,194 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

