Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $9.07 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $472.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $366.16 and a 12 month high of $475.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $464.55 and a 200-day moving average of $448.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

