Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $320.56 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.03.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

