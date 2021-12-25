Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 885 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 7.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.8% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ TTD opened at $96.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 168.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.35. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,389 shares of company stock valued at $32,995,056 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.