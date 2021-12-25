KuCoin Token (KCS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.83 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.14 or 0.00045570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $1.85 billion and $12.83 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KCS is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

