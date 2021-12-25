Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) were down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.32 and last traded at $74.65. Approximately 1,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 63,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $756.46 million, a PE ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

