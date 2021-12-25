Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 41,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,358,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,996 shares of company stock worth $4,188,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $10,573,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,994 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KYMR traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $61.77. The company had a trading volume of 196,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $56.70. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

